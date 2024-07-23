Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.