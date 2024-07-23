Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.11

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.07. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 299,024 shares changing hands.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $639.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

