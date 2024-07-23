Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.11

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.07. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 299,024 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $639.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
