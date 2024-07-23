Oasys Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Oasys has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Oasys has a total market cap of $95.22 million and $1.78 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04240061 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,675,523.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars.

