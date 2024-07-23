O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,870 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,927. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

