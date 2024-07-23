O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 56,380 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,380 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of CF Industries worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,896. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.