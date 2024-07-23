O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 20,591 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

