O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 818,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.