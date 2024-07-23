O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,444 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

