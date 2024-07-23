O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,759 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.93. 604,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 14.09%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.