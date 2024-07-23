O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,085 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 58,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

