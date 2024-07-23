O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $185.30. 853,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $194.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

