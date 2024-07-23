O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. 5,382,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,828. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

