O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

