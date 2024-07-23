O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Western Union worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 2,465,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

