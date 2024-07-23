O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after acquiring an additional 40,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,779. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

