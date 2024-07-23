O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. 3,030,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

