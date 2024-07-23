O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AZO traded down $36.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,921.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,446. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,870.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,898.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc.

