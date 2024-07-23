O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,331 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NUE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.00. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.