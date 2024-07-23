O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 793 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $802.97. The company had a trading volume of 243,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $771.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

