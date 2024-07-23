O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,195 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,996,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.04. 2,080,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,680. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

