O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 14,672 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 8,737,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

