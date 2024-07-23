O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

RDY traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 175,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,503. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

