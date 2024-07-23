O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.26. 1,525,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,156. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

