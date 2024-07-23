O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,695 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.16.

NYSE CL traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

