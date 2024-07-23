NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,294,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 170,605,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,659,844. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 861.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,396,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,149,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587,911 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

