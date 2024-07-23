Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 745,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,047. The firm has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

