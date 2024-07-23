NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 1,378,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,204. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,183 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 298,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

