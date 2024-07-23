NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 1,378,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,204. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.02.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
