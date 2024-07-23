Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Gap Down to $13.32

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $12.59. Northwest Bancshares shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 85,227 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,433 shares of company stock worth $59,858. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

