NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $74.35 and last traded at $74.63. 2,395,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,356,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

Specifically, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

