Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.09

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.09 and last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 33652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,112. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

