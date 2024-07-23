NextEra Energy (NEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

