Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.74. 21,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

