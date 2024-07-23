Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Trimmed by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,968.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $179.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

