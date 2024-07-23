New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 314.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.