New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.
EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.44.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.