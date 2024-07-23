Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $642.12 and last traded at $643.95. 606,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,946,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

