Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $760.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Redburn Atlantic from $740.00 to $760.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $681.21.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $647.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.53. The stock has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

