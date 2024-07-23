Needham & Company LLC Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.38.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $26.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.