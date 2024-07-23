Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0503

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,454.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00074975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.