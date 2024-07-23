National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 332,289 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after buying an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after acquiring an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 529,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.