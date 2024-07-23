Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.08

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.08 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 141734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.35.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

