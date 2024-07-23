Morningstar (MORN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Morningstar stock opened at $309.33 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $205.19 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,726,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
