MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $147.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $3,498,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

