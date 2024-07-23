MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $16.77. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 2,576 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
