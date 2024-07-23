Microchip Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,625 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical volume of 4,647 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

