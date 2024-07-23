Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPFree Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $672,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,251,000 after buying an additional 886,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.83. 342,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,406. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

