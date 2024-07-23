Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE MTAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 6,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,442. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

