ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Insider Jean-Marc Janailhac Sells 198,555 Shares

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) insider Jean-Marc Janailhac sold 198,555 shares of ME Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.38), for a total value of £365,341.20 ($472,505.43).

On Thursday, May 9th, Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 27,000 shares of ME Group International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($54,824.11).

Shares of LON:MEGP traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185.03 ($2.39). 259,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,379. The stock has a market cap of £696.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.54 and a beta of 1.11. ME Group International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ME Group International’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.63) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

