McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 24.1% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2,628.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $585.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,029. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.