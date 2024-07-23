MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.64

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 310650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
MassRoots Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
About MassRoots
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
