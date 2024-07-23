Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,597.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,860,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,562.63 on Thursday. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,591.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,519.59. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group will post 82.93 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

